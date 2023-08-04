National Weather Service and The City of Rapid City issue a flood advisory ahead of storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -To err on the side of precaution The National Weather Service and the City of Rapid City have issued an advisory ahead of forecasted heavy rainfall expected to impact our area over the next few days.

Darrell Shoemaker, the Communications Coordinator for The City of Rapid City stated “It’s a precautionary tale to the general public to be mindful of the weather reports, the warnings that might be issued.”

“The areas of most concern are over the northern Black Hills, and the central Black Hills, areas such as Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood, Sturgis, even into the Hill City, Mount Rushmore Keystone area, and anywhere really in and along the Black Hills, or along the foothills” Melissa Smith Service Hydrologist for the Rapid City National Weather Service stated, adding that with an influx of moisture coming in from the Pacific, Gulf, and Atlantic the chance for long-lived rain and thunderstorms will increase the chance of flash flooding as the ground is already saturated, which could lead to situations like the Flooding that Spearfish saw during the month of June.

With the influx of visitors coming to the Black Hills to enjoy the Sturgis Rally Shoemaker’s message is to avoid flooded areas whether you are in a car or motorcycle “And you don’t know what’s under that flooded area, pavement could have given way, there could be some potholes underneath there that could that have opened up because of the fast-moving water so the best advice is if you know two wheels, on foot, four wheels if they come across a flooded area is to stop turn around and find an alternate route. "

Officials are stating in the case of flooded basements and homes that it is unlawful to discharge stormwater into the city’s sewer system, they are also encouraging residents to stay out of drainage systems and use caution not only around Rapid Creek but all creeks.

Smith ended with the message that “With Sturgis going on and that sort of thing be careful if you are out there camping if you camping in a lower area or if you’re camping next to a creek or stream be careful, it doesn’t have to rain in the location you’re at but if it rains above you, water will flow downhill.”

