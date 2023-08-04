MMIW centered documentary follows Medicine Wheel Riders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding from the sands of Arizona to the pine trees of the Black Hills, the Medicine Wheel Riders are the heartbeat of a grim issue, missing and murdered indigenous women. The Medicine Wheel Riders are the center of a documentary, ‘We Ride for Her.’ The film follows the 200 riders who gather every year and give a voice to Heather, a woman in their community who weeps about the disappearance of her little sister.

The Medicine Wheel Riders make stops in five states reflecting on the MMIW crisis and helping local advocates.

For more information on the film and one of the co-stars, Lorna Cuny, watch the interview above.

