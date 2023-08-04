Knights of Columbus donate more than 250 coats for the Children’s Home Society

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 252 coats were delivered this morning to the Children’s Home Society of the Black Hills by the Knights of Columbus.

The organization used proceeds from its annual bowling tournament to purchase the coats.

Children’s Home Society development and events manager, Theresa Schreiner said they provide resources for about 450 kids per year.

With prices of gas, groceries, and housing increasing in the area Schreiner says donations like these are life-changing.

“It has been a struggle for many families to be able to meet their budgetary needs. So, when we’re working with families and children, it’s just a really wonderful benefit to be able to offer them a brand-new winter coat,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said the Knights of Columbus donated 1,652 coats over the past ten years.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.