Knights of Columbus donate more than 250 coats for the Children’s Home Society

Knights of Columbus council with members from Children's Home Society in the Black Hills.
Knights of Columbus council with members from Children's Home Society in the Black Hills.(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 252 coats were delivered this morning to the Children’s Home Society of the Black Hills by the Knights of Columbus.

The organization used proceeds from its annual bowling tournament to purchase the coats.

Children’s Home Society development and events manager, Theresa Schreiner said they provide resources for about 450 kids per year.

With prices of gas, groceries, and housing increasing in the area Schreiner says donations like these are life-changing.

“It has been a struggle for many families to be able to meet their budgetary needs. So, when we’re working with families and children, it’s just a really wonderful benefit to be able to offer them a brand-new winter coat,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said the Knights of Columbus donated 1,652 coats over the past ten years.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion

Latest News

Youth were up bright and early to get ready to compete in the Butte-Lawrence County sheep show.
Come one, come all to the Butte-Lawrence County Fair
graphic picture of books, pencil, and money which symbolizes tuition
Low income households can now receive tuition assistance
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST