Showers and storms stick around through Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect showers and thunderstorms to continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for many.

More thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for many. The shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into Saturday with more of a steady rainfall for much of the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the region.

Storm chances do continue Sunday and into the first half of next week, but they are expected to be more isolated compared to widespread. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will slowly start to increase Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Highs will likely reach the 70s and 80s.

Storm chances diminish going into the second half of next week, though an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

