Racing Magpie invests in Lakota Artists through Sinew Fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Racing Magpie, a Rapid City arts organization, leads a fund for Lakota visual creatives. The Sinew Fund encourages collaborative, artist-led, community-based projects in Lakota communities. Racing Magpie says projects funded by the Sinew Fund will enhance cultural growth discussion and contribute to Lakota’s creative expressions and practices.

Follow this link to apply before August 14. Watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more about the Sinew Fund.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.