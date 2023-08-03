Racing Magpie invests in Lakota Artists through Sinew Fund

Tosa Two Heart and Clementine Bordeaux, Racing Magpie on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Racing Magpie, a Rapid City arts organization, leads a fund for Lakota visual creatives. The Sinew Fund encourages collaborative, artist-led, community-based projects in Lakota communities. Racing Magpie says projects funded by the Sinew Fund will enhance cultural growth discussion and contribute to Lakota’s creative expressions and practices.

Follow this link to apply before August 14. Watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more about the Sinew Fund.

