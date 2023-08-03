The pre-rally rollout is shaping up at The Rally at Exit 55

The exit 55 motorcycle helps to preview the Sturgis Rally.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harley Davidson is the largest seller of motorcycles in the country, so every year, they get a jump-start on celebrating one of the biggest biker gatherings on the planet. After getting its start in 2002, The Rally at Exit 55 has been going strong for the last 21 years and its pre-rally rollout is shaping up nicely.

Al Rieman Director of Operations at Black Hills Harley Davidson stated “And as we track this year, we’re doing one of the best years we’ve had in many years. It seems to be shaping up to be a strong rally.” and with the upcoming influx of riders comes the need for a variety of vendors “we have about 120 vendors, we have two different programs, we are working with them, but we represent about one 120 different manufacturers, product suppliers, service providers to the motorcycle industry and motorcycle rider. " Rieman added.

Bob Evans an assistant vendor said “So far this is bloody awesome. It was a little slow compared to last year but it’s picking up and it’s seeming to be a blast. And how many sales have you had so far quite a bit I’m guessing? Quite a bit so far so definitely a good time.”

The Rally at Exit 55 will continue until August 13th.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Rapid City man jumps in front of police car
Mug of Returns from Scout
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder
Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Lawrence County fatal crash

Latest News

Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
The process of the ramp being built
A daredevil experience that’ll have you on the edge of your seat
Parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street
City council discusses parking lot next to Property Meld
City Council for Rapid City
City council discusses medical cannabis dispensary licenses in the area
Council chamber
Rapid City moves toward adopting runoff elections