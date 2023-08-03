Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - a motorcyclist was killed earlier today in a crash on Interstate 90, three miles west of Rapid City.

The rider’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The 68-year-old man was westbound at mile marker 54 when, according to the Department of Public Safety, he failed to stay in his lane, went into the median and crashed.

He died after he was taken to Monument Hospital.

