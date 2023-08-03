Mitchell baseball players accused of rape

By Ezra Garcia and Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past two weeks, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has been investigating allegations involving the Mitchell American Legion baseball team. On August 3, six Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team members were indicted on rape charges.

The following individuals were all charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape, Hudson Haley, 18; Karter Sibson, 19; Carter Miller, 17; Lincoln Bates, 18; Peyton Mandel, 17; and Landon Waddell, 19.

The 16-year-old victims were allegedly assaulted between June 1 and June 4, according to the indictment.

Haley and Waddell are also charged in connection with a second alleged victim, Haley with second-degree rape and Waddell with aiding and abetting second-degree rape.

Each charge carries a sentence of up to 50 years in the state penitentiary.

Second-degree rape is defined under South Dakota law as the sexual penetration of any person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury accompanied by apparent power of execution.

Charges against three other minors are pending in juvenile court. As juvenile court proceedings are closed to the public, these names will not be shared, and their cases not discussed.

