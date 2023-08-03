KOTA Cares: Showered with Hope is on a mission to help the homeless community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a long day of work or school, many people don’t think twice about hopping into the shower and washing off the day.

However, the homeless community has a harder time getting clean because many places don’t offer them access.

The goal of Showered with Hope is to provide access to free showers for those in need across Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Volunteers have lent their skills to help get the project started but now Ted Hayward, the project’s founder is calling on the community for help.

“I mean we have some really good volunteers who love to help and we’re all doing the best we can. We need people like fabricators to help mount the water tanks underneath this. We need people to help finish up the flooring and then we can start on the walls. So, we’re looking for skilled labor,” said Ted Hayward, who started the project in 2021.

The unit will feature two showers, a sink area so people can brush their teeth, plus free towels and toiletries.

According to the South Dakota Housing Authority, nearly 500 people are experiencing homelessness in Rapid City.

The mobile aspect of the project will allow more people in need to be reached.

“We have so many homeless friends that have no place to shower. We even have housed people that have no place to shower, that just need it for self-esteem. They might have a job interview and it might be the only shower they can take. It’s expensive to get a shower if you have to pay for a shower so, we’re just trying to give them a shower with some dignity,” added Hayward.

