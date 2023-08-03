How bus inspections keep kids safe

Annual school bus inspections help to ensure kids are transported safely.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School buses and those who drive them are responsible for the vital task of safely getting kids to and from school every day, but who ensures those buses are safe to operate?

Every year the highway patrol, or someone appointed by them, is tasked with inspecting school buses.

“We make sure that everything is in compliance, we make sure all the equipment is in good working order both inside and outside the bus. We also do spot checks on these school buses throughout the school year to make sure that they’re still in good working condition still in safe mechanical condition and make sure everything is still in working order,” said Matt Koll with South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The process for this inspection is strict, Brian Stenbak is a motor carriage inspector for South Dakota Highway Patrol. He says if one part of the bus doesn’t pass the whole bus fails.

“If they’re not passing our inspections they are put out of service we put a big old sticker on them that says they can’t use them and if parents are in doubt they also have a sticker on the front corner that shows they were inspected this year,” said Stenbak.

Stenbak explains that buses in South Dakota face harsh winter weather, making these inspections even more important.

“We also ask that our busses go 100% of the time in the most adverse weather conditions South Dakota can throw at them so we need to make sure these things are safe and safe for our children to ride in,” said Stenbak.

Inspections begin up to six months before the school year starts to ensure every bus is in good working condition when the first bell rings.

