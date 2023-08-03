Grilling with Eric - Steak in a Package

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Normally when we cook something in an aluminum foil packet on the grill, it’s seafood. But this technique isn’t just for your fresh salmon catch! It is a delicious, different way to cook meat and chicken!

This recipe is good for both steak and chicken. First, you will place your steak on a 2-foot piece of aluminum foil If you are concerned about aluminum leaching into your protein, simply place a piece of parchment paper on the foil, then place your protein on the parchment.

You are going to sprinkle an envelope of onion soup mix over the steak or chicken, then scatter around some chopped celery and carrots, and some baby potatoes. Then dot with 2 tablespoons of butter, then sprinkle with salt and a half teaspoon of paprika.

Fold ends of foil tightly to seal, place in a 400 degree preheated grill and cook until tender - about 30 minutes. If cooking chicken, be sure there’s no longer any pink and juices run clear!

Place packet on plate, open up and serve!

