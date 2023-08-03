A daredevil experience that’ll have you on the edge of your seat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get ready to experience what could be the most heart-stopping moment at the Sturgis Rally, the Deathwire Daredevil spectacular! Wednesday, the crew at the Buffalo Chip is setting up for this daring event.

Motorcycle stunts at the Sturgis Rally are nothing new. But this one is unique.

“I am pumped, I am the most positive, anxiety, energy ready to go,” said Father of the stunt men Shawn Ives.

Stuntman Kyle Ives is planning to jump over his brother, who will be walking on a half-inch cable approximately 30 feet off the ground.

“My brother and I just got into it really young we kind of just followed in the footsteps and we’ve been traveling together, doing shows together for over 20 years now; we started at a really young age,” said stuntman Kyle Ives.

One Buffalo Chip crew is working on the ramp (KOTA/KEVN)

The Buffalo Chip crew has been hard at work to make sure the stunt goes off flawlessly and, most importantly, safely

“Right now, we’ve been for a week and a half working on a height, we built an adapter for the ramp to get more height. It’s probably 95 percent geometry, math and 5 percent of a whole lot of luck,” said Shawn Ives.

Typically performers will practice before a show, but with the risk factor of this particular performance, the brothers only have one chance to pull off the stunt

“It’s going to be a one-time shot, you know, because we don’t have the wire there, we don’t have Blake standing on the wire up there so we’re just measuring it out upon a man lift for multiple, multiple hours,” said Shawn Ives.

The stunt is designed to raise awareness for cancer, it honors daredevil Robbie Knievel, who died from cancer this year, and is a fundraiser for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

