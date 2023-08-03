Cooking with Eric - In a Hurry Cheddar Cheese Chicken
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want a quick, filling entree? Made with just 6 ingredients? Here you go!
In a bowl, combine 1 cup evaporated milk with 1 cup mayonnaise. Add 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese and 1 teaspoon thyme. Then add 1/4 cup chopped celery.
Place 4 chicken breasts in a Pyrex baking dish. Cover with the sauce. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until chicken is tender.
