Cooking with Eric - In a Hurry Cheddar Cheese Chicken

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want a quick, filling entree? Made with just 6 ingredients? Here you go!

In a bowl, combine 1 cup evaporated milk with 1 cup mayonnaise. Add 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese and 1 teaspoon thyme. Then add 1/4 cup chopped celery.

Place 4 chicken breasts in a Pyrex baking dish. Cover with the sauce. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until chicken is tender.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.