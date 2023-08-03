Cooking with Eric - Gwendolyn Kitzan and her Superb Lamb from Kitzan Family Farms

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the best lamb in the United States comes from western South Dakota, particularly the area from Newell to Nisland. And one reason is tradition. Multi-generational families have raised lamb the same way - the right way - for many many years. Learn more about the excellent lamb from Kitzan Family Farms on this segment.

And for all you need to know about Kitzan Family Farms, check out their website: kitzanfamilyfarm.com.

