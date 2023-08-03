Cooking with Eric - Gwendolyn Kitzan and her Superb Lamb from Kitzan Family Farms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the best lamb in the United States comes from western South Dakota, particularly the area from Newell to Nisland. And one reason is tradition. Multi-generational families have raised lamb the same way - the right way - for many many years. Learn more about the excellent lamb from Kitzan Family Farms on this segment.

And for all you need to know about Kitzan Family Farms, check out their website: kitzanfamilyfarm.com.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.