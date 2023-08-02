From trauma to triumph: A survivor’s journey escaping family-led trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When a person thinks of their family, they think of someone they can turn to. But for some people, this is not the case. On Tuesday, we told the story of Gina Dvorak and her experience of being sex trafficked by her own father as a young child.

A study of 2,448 victims done by the Polaris Project in 2020 indicated in situations of sex trafficking and labor trafficking, 42% were brought into trafficking by a family member.

For Tina Conroy, her trust in the family turned horrific after those who should have cared for her used her as part of a sex trafficking ring. But her trauma didn’t end there.

“I don’t remember my youth. The only reason, at age 30, I started to become aware of it was because the other kids told me,” explained sex trafficking survivor Tina Conroy. “We oftentimes, like at nine or ten years old, would be given drugs to make us not remember what was going on, and pretty soon we as children would even start drinking.”

The effects of drugs, alcohol, and threats Conroy and the other victims faced as young children would later develop into something worse.

“They put the fear of God into us, so we never had anywhere to turn to, so we suffered in silence, and a lot of us have become alcoholics, drug addicts, and criminals,” explained Conroy.

One of the roots of trafficking in the small town Conroy was brought up in was poverty, and her stepfather began to sell his children.

“It started off with his oldest children, and they would pay the bills through sex, and pretty soon he was involved in a ring of pedophilia, and we all began to be sold for drugs and alcohol and leniency to commit crimes so that everything was overlooked,” remembered Conroy.

For Conroy, these memories only began to rush back after other survivors of the same trafficking ring explained to her what had happened.

“‘Your stepdad was raping us, and you were there, and how could you do that?’ And I would stick up for him and say, ‘You’re a liar; he would never do that,’ and I put him on a pedestal because I had to in my ‘child mind’ because he was my caretaker; he was the one home taking care of us; he was there, and he often reminded us, If anything happens to me, you’ll be gone,” explained Conroy.

To this day, she still receives threats trying to keep her from telling the truth, but for her, this only keeps encouraging her to tell her story.

“We have to take courage. We have to be strong. We have to be resilient. We have to have hope, and it is our choice at the end of the day to go against evil,” said Conroy.

If you are a victim or a survivor of human or sex trafficking and feel comfortable reaching out to someone for help, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. You can also contact them via email at help@humantraffickinghotline.org to get in touch with service providers, law enforcement agencies, and other professionals in your area.

