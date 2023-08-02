Sturgis hopes to see new vendor record at the 83rd motorcycle rally

Vendors are hoping to set record sales numbers.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The vendor numbers from last year’s Sturgis rally were impressive, and with even more vendors expected to join throughout the event, the City of Sturgis is determined to set new records this year.

As the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches, vendors are busy setting up their booths. Last year, around 750 vendor licenses were issued, and the city expects even more registrations this year, adding to the excitement for this iconic event.

”Before the official date, the way the numbers are looking right now, we are going to be at or above what we had last year for total numbers. It’ll be close to 750 and probably closer to 800 total,” said Sturgis Director of Planning and Permitting Dave Smith.

Smith says they hope to beat last year’s vendor totals by the end of the rally.

