Retrial announced for Rapid City man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism was back in court Tuesday after a hung jury trial last month.

Lucian Celestine is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump in June 2020.

Celestine had a 2-day trial in early July, but the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision.

The state announced Tuesday they are asking for a retrial.

Celestine asked that in the new trial, he be allowed to represent himself, saying his lawyer didn’t understand how to handle what he called a “coerced confession,” and that his time in jail prepared him to represent himself.

7th Circuit judge Robert Gusinksy ruled that Celestine will not be allowed to represent himself, saying he doesn’t believe Celestine is not competent or intelligent enough to do so.

Celestine’s new trial date is set for late January.

