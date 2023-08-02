Rapid City mayor moves forward with his campaign promises

Jason Salamun says he’s already making progress on some of his biggest campaign promises.
By Greta Goede
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About a month into his term as Rapid City’s new mayor -- Jason Salamun says he’s already making progress on some of his biggest campaign promises, while looking ahead to long-term goals for South Dakota’s second largest city.

During his campaign, Salamun said he would make “public safety” and economic growth key focal points in his plans for Rapid City. He says a big focus going forward is following through on those goals.

“What we’re going to continue to do is starting to implement what we said we would do and that was prioritizing public safety, we’re going to invest, like I said, in infrastructure, look at healthy growth,” Salamun said. “Those sorts of things. Really just kind of implementing what we said we would already do. I think that’s going to be a big focus of our moving forward.”

Salamun said it’s an exciting time to be mayor because Rapid City is growing but he wants to make sure it grows “the right way” and that he is prepared for new opportunities coming to Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

horses
Concerns arise over area rancher’s livestock: residents raise alarming issues
Rapid City man jumps in front of police car
Lawrence County fatal crash
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Police were dispatched to the area of Haines and Interstate-90 for a report of dozens of large...
Rocks on the road: felony vandalism

Latest News

Motorcycle's lined up
Pre-rallygoers arrive in Sturgis to kickstart the iconic event
Memorial Park Apartments elevator notice
Seniors in Rapid City apartment building deal with a broken elevator for 6 months
Retrial announced for Rapid City man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump
New program will help lower reoffender rates.
IGNITE program aims to keep people out of jail