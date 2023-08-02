Hit the virtual trails: Centennial Trail Hike Challenge benefits BHPFA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Centennial Trail Hike Challenge is a virtual fundraiser supporting the Black Hills Parks & Forests Association (BHPFA). It’s similar to the 1988 song “I’m Gonna Be” by The Proclaimers, “But I would walk 500 miles.” Luckily you won’t be walking 500 miles. Instead, this virtual hike challenge is the length of the Centennial Trail, which starts near Wind Cave National Park and travels through the Black Hills to Bear Butte State Park.

The Centennial Trail Hike Challenge works like this: register for the virtual event then track your walking, running, bike-riding, and swimming from anywhere. You have to track 128 miles, the Centennial Trail’s length, between now and September 4.

Follow this link to register for the virtual fundraising event. Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more.

