Hit the virtual trails: Centennial Trail Hike Challenge benefits BHPFA

South Dakota Centennial Trail Challenge supports BHPFA.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Centennial Trail Hike Challenge is a virtual fundraiser supporting the Black Hills Parks & Forests Association (BHPFA). It’s similar to the 1988 song “I’m Gonna Be” by The Proclaimers, “But I would walk 500 miles.” Luckily you won’t be walking 500 miles. Instead, this virtual hike challenge is the length of the Centennial Trail, which starts near Wind Cave National Park and travels through the Black Hills to Bear Butte State Park.

The Centennial Trail Hike Challenge works like this: register for the virtual event then track your walking, running, bike-riding, and swimming from anywhere. You have to track 128 miles, the Centennial Trail’s length, between now and September 4.

Follow this link to register for the virtual fundraising event. Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Rapid City man jumps in front of police car
Mug of Returns from Scout
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder
Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Lawrence County fatal crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
A vendor with a variety of merchandise
Sturgis hopes to see new vendor record at the 83rd motorcycle rally
A sex trafficking survivor finds healing and is now advocating for others by helping them go...
Survivor of familial trafficking overcomes horrific past, now empowers others to heal
Box Elder Police and Fire Departments unite for epic 'Water Warz,' connecting with community in...
Box Elder Police and Fire Departments unite in epic ‘Water Warz’ once again