Vitalant urgently seeks blood donors amid summer slump

Vitalant needs your blood donation.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the summer months, blood donations dip, but this year Vitalant says it is worse. Currently, the blood donation organization is desperate for blood donations. These donations are used for emergencies and daily by cancer patients, open-heart surgeries, and transplants.

If you donate between now and August 31, you will be entered to win one of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards. To donate at Vitalant follow this link.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

