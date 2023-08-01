RV park impact from Sturgis Rally

Impact on camping by the Sturgis Rally.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While thousands of bikers flood the streets for the rally, they will also need a spot to rest up.

Sturgis Downtown RV Park offers 152 facilities all of which officials say are fully packed every year for the rally. The owner, John Lawson said he takes the funds they make and puts them right back into the campground.

Lawson said with all the traffic that goes through they have been able to expand every year.

“On our first rally, there was no cabins. This building wasn’t here. There were no trees in the park, there were no concrete pads. Every year, for the last 12 years we have done major improvements in the park,” Lawson said.

The building Lawson refers to is a restaurant and bar completely staffed with workers who come from Missouri to help Lawson with The Sturgis Rally.

Lawson said with the funds they made last year allowed them to completely redo their restroom and shower facility as well as lay 15 more slabs of concrete for camping spots.

The campgrounds now have a total of 48 concrete pull-through sites. Most sites are 60 to 80 feet long and 30 feet wide according to their website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

horses
Concerns arise over area rancher’s livestock: residents raise alarming issues
Rapid City man jumps in front of police car
Lawrence County fatal crash
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Police were dispatched to the area of Haines and Interstate-90 for a report of dozens of large...
Rocks on the road: felony vandalism

Latest News

Meade County Sheriff's Office
Meade County law enforcement prepares for the Sturgis Rally
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Bridge install
Dinosaur Park takes the next step towards inclusivity
Gas prices rising in Rapid City, SD.
Traveling the Black Hills could cost you an extra penny