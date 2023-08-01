RV park impact from Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While thousands of bikers flood the streets for the rally, they will also need a spot to rest up.

Sturgis Downtown RV Park offers 152 facilities all of which officials say are fully packed every year for the rally. The owner, John Lawson said he takes the funds they make and puts them right back into the campground.

Lawson said with all the traffic that goes through they have been able to expand every year.

“On our first rally, there was no cabins. This building wasn’t here. There were no trees in the park, there were no concrete pads. Every year, for the last 12 years we have done major improvements in the park,” Lawson said.

The building Lawson refers to is a restaurant and bar completely staffed with workers who come from Missouri to help Lawson with The Sturgis Rally.

Lawson said with the funds they made last year allowed them to completely redo their restroom and shower facility as well as lay 15 more slabs of concrete for camping spots.

The campgrounds now have a total of 48 concrete pull-through sites. Most sites are 60 to 80 feet long and 30 feet wide according to their website.

