Rapid City Arts Council announces an out-of-this-world experience in Art Alley

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Arts Council shared that Logan Beert has been selected as the artist for the August “Art Alley: Conversation Ignitor” project, which aims to add new outdoor murals to Art Alley located in downtown Rapid City. This initiative is made possible through a generous grant from the Change Network, a program of the Bush Foundation, that celebrates unique voices in the rich history of the Black Hills.

Logan Beert is a creative from the Black Hills. He helped paint a mural in the Student Success Center at Central High School, and he’s currently pursuing a minor in Art Education at Black Hills State University.

Beert is an artist who delves into the unconventional. His work showcases an extraterrestrial, a human-like apatosaurus creature, a fairy skeleton, a trendy astronaut, and several fluffy characters waiting at a bus stop. He says, “This mural gives people who are outside ‘the norm’ a chance to reflect on their differences.” The large-scale piece in Art Alley leaves space for onlookers to become part of the mural and stand among the humanoid characters.

When individuals position themselves amid the figures depicted in this mural, they integrate themselves into the narrative. Beert says, “People can now relate to people they may not have known before.”

A reception for Beert will be in Art Alley during the Downtown Art Walk on August 4, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

For more information or to apply to be a part of the mural project, please visit the Art Alley website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at marketing@thedahl.org.

Check out the last conversation ignitor, Lumi:

Every month a new artist will be showcased and can do a mural in art alley.

