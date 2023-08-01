Meade County law enforcement prepares for the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office has a big responsibility for providing day-to-day coverage to about 30 thousand people over more than 34 hundred square miles. Then there is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which can definitely strain law enforcement resources.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office oversees law enforcement, the jail, and dispatch. All of which get more attention in August when hundreds of thousands of bikers make their way across county lines visiting Sturgis every year.

Sheriff Pat West says the office brings in approximately 20 additional people to work the jail, four communication specialists, and 10-12 deputies for the Sturgis rally.

West said a majority of situations come from drinking, driving, and drug possessions around this time.

Chief Deputy James Johns said 99% of calls will go to the Sturgis police department first. Anything outside of the city limits will be the responsibility of the sheriff’s office to respond.

