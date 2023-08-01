Isolated storms possible today; cooler and wetter late this week and weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated showers are possible early today. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for those who live in the Black Hills, while 80s and 90s are likely on the plains.

Storms for Wednesday will primarily be located around the Black Hills. Highs remain in the 80s for many. Thunderstorm activity becomes a little more widespread Thursday and Friday and temperatures will begin to cool off a bit. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for Thursday, with much of the area in the 70s by Friday.

Opening weekend for the rally will be much cooler than what is expected in August, with high temperatures in the 60s for the hills and 70s for many on the plains. Isolated storm chances will be possible through the weekend, too.

The temperature outlook keeps the cooler air in place through the middle of the month, along with above normal chances for precipitation.

