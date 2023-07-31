Young football players learn the game at Rapid City Skills Camp

Area high school coaches give instruction to area youngsters
The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Benson Sports Training and Physio Performance teamed up to host the Rapid City Football Academy skills camp. Area high school coaches also gave instruction to the players. The camp is an opportunity for young players to receive teaching and instruction before their Youth Football seasons start.

