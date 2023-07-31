Yoga health benefits for bikers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7th Annual Black Hills Yoga Festival, a festival that brings together yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life.

As we prepare for the motorcycle rally, it’s essential to recognize the positive impact of yoga on bikers’ well-being. According to Bikster Global, yoga offers important benefits, such as enhancing focus and alertness, critical qualities for riders.

A man is getting a back massage at the festival (KOTA/KEVN)

Prolonged rides on straight or empty roads can reduce alertness, leading to potential accidents. However, with regular practice of yoga, that risk is reduced.

”Yoga can be a complement to other physical activities you do. It can be your main form of movement, it can be restorative if you’re injured, and it can help with anything of that. Yoga in general, helps strengthen your core which, I guess, if your talking about the lower back would be beneficial for a biker,” said Black Hills Yoga festival coordinator Kirsten Huot.

For all you rally-goers out there, make sure to incorporate a session of rejuvenating yoga before hitting the road.

