A warm start to the week, with only isolated thunderstorms expected.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible again today. Some hail and gusty winds will accompany any storm that forms, but we don’t think the storms will be as many or as strong as they were on Sunday.

An active week of weather is in store for us as a variety of disturbances move in from the west. We’ll see a near daily chance of showers and thunderstorms, but the severe weather risk will decrease. Temperatures will start warm this week, but well below normal temperatures are likely late this week and the first weekend of August with highs in the 70s expected then!

