Rocks on the road: felony vandalism

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the early hours of July 29, authorities received a report about numerous large rocks obstructing the roadway on the interstate near Haines and I-90.

The police dispatched a team to clear the roadway and came across a driver whose vehicle had collided with some of the rocks, resulting in damages worth around $2,000.

The police got some leads from witnesses about some suspicious individuals who were seen in the area where the rocks were thrown onto the interstate. Shortly after, law enforcement attempted to stop a group of individuals who matched the suspect description walking through the area, but they fled the scene upon contact with law enforcement. A perimeter was established, and four juveniles were eventually detained. One of the witnesses confirmed that three of the detained individuals were spotted in the immediate area where the rocks were thrown onto the roadway.

The four juveniles were held on unrelated charges, but the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing with further investigations to identify the culprits who threw the rocks onto the roadway, causing damage to at least six vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.