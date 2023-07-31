Rapid City man jumps in front of police car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the early morning of July 28, police spotted a speeding vehicle on Lindbergh Avenue. The police tried to stop the car by turning on their lights and sirens when an unknown man appeared suddenly in front of the officer’s patrol car stationed at the intersection of Lindbergh Avenue and Minuteman Drive.

The officer had to brake suddenly to avoid hitting the man who then ran away on foot. A short while later, the police found the man walking in the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue and identified him as 30-year-old Brandon Wright from Rapid City, A woman who was with him, 26-year-old Alyssa Richards from Rapid City, both were arrested.

Wright was arrested for obstructing the police and violating his probation, and Richards was arrested because she had an active warrant.

Both individuals were taken to the Pennington County Jail.

