More storms expected through the week

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies are expected much of the night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely into the morning hours. Temperatures will remain mild with lows falling into the 60s for everyone.

Isolated storms will be likely through the middle of the day Tuesday, but skies will clear up through the afternoon. While the best chance for storms is earlier in the day, a few isolated thunderstorms remain possible into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for those who live in the Black Hills, while 80s and 90s are likely on the plains.

Storms for Wednesday will primarily be located around the Black Hills. Highs remain in the 80s for many. Thunderstorm activity becomes a little more widespread Thursday and Friday and temperatures will begin to cool off a bit. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for Thursday, with much of the area in the 70s by Friday.

Opening weekend for the rally will be much cooler than what is expected in August, with high temperatures in the 60s for the hills and 70s for many on the plains. Isolated storm chances will be possible through the weekend, too.

The temperature outlook keeps the cooler air in place through the middle of the month, along with above normal chances for precipitation.

