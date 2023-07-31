Matters of the State: PUC pipeline hearing; Election verification; Noem staff turnover

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission holds a permit hearing for the Navigator CO2...
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission holds a permit hearing for the Navigator CO2 pipeline in Fort Pierre.(Submitted)
By Dakota News Now staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission begins its permit hearing for the Navigator CO2 pipeline. The hearing comes about seven weeks before the PUC’s hearing for the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office continues to examine the post-election audit process to comply with Senate Bill 160, which passed during this year’s legislative session. Rep. Kameron Nelson (D-Sioux Falls) joins us to discuss the conversations happening within that workgroup.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney stops by to break down his reporting on staff turnover within Gov. Noem’s administration and the effect it’s having on the relationship between lawmakers and the administration. The report sparked pushback from the Governor’s communications director.

The Attorney General’s Office is pressing a state senator to repay COVID relief funding, while Attorney General Marty Jackley discusses law enforcement preparations ahead of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Gov. Noem unveils a new partnership for South Dakota’s “Freedom Works Here” workforce recruitment campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

