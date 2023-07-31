Lawrence County fatal crash

The 18-year-old male driver was taken by Black Hills Life Flight to Monument Health in Rapid City. His injuries, however, were fatal.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash two miles west of Lead, S.D.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2023 Indian Super Chieftain motorcycle was traveling near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 14A. The driver did not navigate a curve in the road. The motorcycle and driver left the road, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes of U.S. 14A were closed for about an hour and then reopened.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The information released so far is only preliminary.

