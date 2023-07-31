Skip to content
News
Local
Weather
Closings
Sports
Livestream
Submit Photos and Videos
Sturgis Rally
Digital Advertising
Home
Livestream
News
KOTA Cares
Agriculture
Business
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
Fine Arts
Health/Medical
Law Enforcement
Local
Medical
Military
National
Regional
Science
State
Sturgis Rally
Technology
Video
Weather
Download Our Weather App
Closings
Weather Cams
Weather Blog
Good Morning KOTA Territory
Cooking With Eric
Food & Drink
Mr. Food
Sheridan Cooks
Wine Minute
Sports
Big Ol Fish
Friday Night Hike
Athlete Of The Week
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Politics
Election Results
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Submit a Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Digital Advertising
Programming Schedule
COVID-19 Map
Newsletter
Support Local Business
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Back to school resources
(MGN Online)
By
Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Download the KOTA News App.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Concerns arise over area rancher’s livestock: residents raise alarming issues
New proposed measure could make medical marijuana illegal again
SD National Guard change of command ceremony
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Dinosaur Park bridge installation to happen Monday morning
Latest News
Check your blindspots and check again
Yoga health benefits for bikers
Every year, millions of people fall victim to human trafficking
KOTA KEVN FORECAST