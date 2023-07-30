SD National Guard change of command ceremony

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There will be a change of command ceremony for the South Dakota National Guard on Saturday, August 5 at 2 p.m., which will take place at the Monument Fine Arts Theater.

Mark R. Morrell, Brigadier General, will be promoted to the rank of Major General and will take over as the 23rd Adjutant General of the SDNG from Jeffrey P. Marlette, Major General, who held the position since June 2019.

The public is encouraged to attend the event. Gov. Kristi Noem will be in attendance and preside over the ceremony.

As the commander of South Dakota’s Air and Army National Guard, Morrell will oversee a team of nearly 4,000 men and women, including over 1,000 full-time federal and state employees. In this role, he will be responsible for tasks such as strategic planning, leader assignment, recruiting, training, equipping, mobilization, facilities management, and public relations.

He has been appointed as a member of Gov. Noem’s cabinet, serving as the Adjutant General. He is tasked with ensuring that the SDNG Soldiers and Airmen are always prepared and trained to respond to both state and federal missions.

Marlette will retire from the SDNG with over 36 years of military service.

To RSVP please reach out to Mrs. Tamra Sime at 605-737-6351 or tamra.m.sime.civ@army.mil.

