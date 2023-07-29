Traveling back in time at the Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dinosaurs may have been extinct for 65 million years, but from now until Sunday they are alive at the Monument.

This event offers an up close and personal experience with these giants.

“It’s very important to learn about dinosaurs because we can learn a lot about the Earth and our history. All the way from the ocean to dinosaurs on foot and even to the early stages of life, it’s very important for us and it’s fun,” said Ashley Alvarado, Jurassic Quest.

The dinosaurs showcased are developed by paleontologists to include the most realistic looks, sounds, and movements.

To help make the event more interactive there are also dinosaur trainers roaming around the event carrying baby dinos.

“We have about 165 million years of knowledge on dinosaurs here. You can learn a lot about what they ate, what they did, how they run, how they learned to travel in packs and especially at our raptor show here at Jurassic Quest,” said Jermaine Legree, Jurassic Quest.

Understanding the history of dinosaurs helps understand scientific concepts, evolutionary theory, and biogeography, according to American Museum of Natural History.

