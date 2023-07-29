Nearly Rally ready

In 2022, the rally saw 917 vendors according to the department of revenue.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hooks, hangers and shelves are loaded with rally gear for the incoming bikers from all around the world. In 2022, the Sturgis Rally saw 917 vendors according to the Department of Revenue.

Vendors for the 83rd Sturgis Rally come from all over the world for this annual boom of bikers roaring through the streets. Vendors are using their time wisely as they have to be licensed within a week to sell.

The planning and permit director of Stugis, Dave Smith said their ordinance lays out the criteria of when vendors can set up and how long they can set up.

Rally Ready