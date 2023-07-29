Dinosaur Park bridge installation to happen Monday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting Monday, July 31, the Dinosaur Park Accessibility Improvements Project will take another step forward with the installation of a bridge over a small ravine in the project area by contractor crews.

As part of the project, MAC Construction will use a large crane to place the bridge. This bridge will be part of the new accessible sidewalk that the public can use as part of the larger project to improve and renovate the park.

“As part of the design of the project, the new accessible sidewalk was routed to go over a small ravine,” said City Parks Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen. “The bridge is being placed over the ravine to protect the existing vegetation and maintain the accessibility grade for the visiting public.”

According to MAC Construction officials, Skyline Drive will be closed for about four to six hours on Monday morning due to installation work. The work will commence early on Monday morning before the Dinosaur Park Visitor Center opens at 8 a.m. Visitors can still access the Visitor Center through the south Skyline Drive entrance. However, traffic will not be permitted on a certain section of Skyline Drive.

“The road needs to be closed to give the crane and crews room to operate and set the bridge into place,” Petersen said.

The $3.5 million Dinosaur Park Improvements Project began in late September and most of the project will be completed by the end of this year. Accessibility and safety improvements include constructing a new sidewalk to the top of the hill, hand railings, rebuilding the stairs, and other improvements.

Check out the updates on Dinosaur Park below:

