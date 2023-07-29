Concerns arise over area rancher’s livestock: residents raise alarming issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota is known for its thriving agriculture and ranching communities. However, concerns have recently emerged in Belle Fourche as neighbors accuse one rancher of neglecting his livestock.

“The man is not feeding the horses. He has been investigated very many times, but he has not fed them and when he does feed him, it might be once; every once in a while,” said Beverly Inhofer.

Inhofer claims that the horses’ neglect has persisted for two decades. She has taken it upon herself to visit the horses from time to time, expressing her concern by providing them with hay. We tried to reach out to the owner, but he declined to speak.

“There’s two horses in a pen right there, and all they’ve done, they’ve eaten the boards; the boards is all they’ve been eating because he does not feed them either. He put a bale of hay out there yesterday to feed these animals, and he left it so far away that there’s no way that they can eat,” said Inhofer

In response to the complaints, the Butte County Sheriffs’ office posted a statement on facebook saying they’ve had a history of complaints against the rancher, but those complaints have never met “the level of neglect or abuse”.

“We were able to reach out to state that the VET come up and do an assessment of the property. Obviously, there’s no signs of neglect or malnourished horses, or thin horses, horses go through periods sometimes if they are thin, even a couple of mares have foals that, it’s natural for them to be thinner after,” said Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere.

Lamphere continues, saying they’re closely monitoring the rancher while maintaining open lines of communication. He acknowledges that the owner always had feed available for the horses. However, the visible conditions have concerned the community.

“The State Veterinarian was out there a week ago, and he showed him he was feeding them pellets. Well, he showed them a sack of pellets. But that doesn’t mean it’s showing the feed that they fed him, he didn’t feed them,” said Inhofer

Lamphere says the rancher is relocating some of his horses to other properties and processing some of the horses out of his care.

“That’s a good thing for him and for the horses at this time, and I just feel that’s probably going to start to take care of itself,” said Lamphere.

