Weekend forecast calls for strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Saturday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chance of thunderstorms and showers will linger into the early morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures will once again be in the 50s to 60s with gradually decreasing cloud cover overnight.

Saturday the early morning hours are likely to see some sort of thunderstorm activity, as of this time the exact timing and locations of the thunderstorms are a bit iffy. However, I am expecting these thunderstorms to populate more of the map. During the afternoon partly cloudy skies will blanket the area as the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms increases. The storm prediction center is calling for a slight risk to be in place for the counties of Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Jackson, Bennette, Custer, Pennington, far eastern Mead, Lawrence, southern Butte, Weston, Crook, and Campbel. The main threat will be strong gusty winds, but large hail and frequent lightning can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be mostly in the 70s to low 80s on Saturday.

For Sunday the boundary that brought severe weather on Saturday will still be in place. Southwesterly winds will bring in moisture and lead to scattered to isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon to late Sunday night, with a marginal chance, or one out of five risk, for strong thunderstorms possible for most of western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 70s to low 90s.

The start of the week looks to be seasonable with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. An area of high pressure will stunt the chance of thunderstorm development, however, the chance for isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. As the middle of the week approaches the temperatures will gradually drop as the chance for thunderstorms will stay in place

