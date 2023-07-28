Watch your speed during the rally

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - To manage the high traffic volumes anticipated during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will be installing temporary traffic signals at the following intersections:

  • S.D. Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue
  • S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance
  • S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive
  • S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis
  • S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way (Buffalo Chip)
  • S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385
  • U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385 east of Hill City
  • S.D. Highway 34/79 and 8th Street in Sturgis
  • S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11th Street in Sturgis
  • Interstate 90 exit 32 westbound ramp
  • Interstate 90 exit 32 eastbound ramp
  • Interstate 90 exit 55 eastbound ramp

The traffic signals will be in full operation from Tuesday, August 1, through Monday, August 14.

Speed limits will also be reduced on the following state highways from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

  • Interstate 90-speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.
  • S.D. Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis, east approximately four miles (east of Buffalo Chip).
  • S.D. Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34 is north approximately two miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from just south of the intersection with Bighorn Rd north 0.8 miles (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) plans to install message boards and speed trailers at different locations, in addition to the permanent dynamic message boards on the Interstate. These boards and trailers will display information about traffic conditions, delays caused by crashes, extreme weather events, and other relevant messages.

Rally-related travel questions and additional information on road closures, temporary traffic signal locations, traffic counts, and more, follow this link.

For more information, contact Steve Kamarainen, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, at 605-394-2244.

Check out the story below on Sturgis Traffic:

Sturgis City officials are preparing for the rally's traffic increase with changes on Monday.

