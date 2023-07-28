Slightly cooler temperatures are in store for tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms taper off by midnight tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies, winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour and temperatures will be in the 50s to 60s, which will be perfect for opening up those windows.

That’s right cooler temperatures are in store for tomorrow afternoon. We have a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, as a marginal risk for strong thunderstorms is in place for most of western South Dakota, with a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon as thunderstorms start to form. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s to 80s with a few 90s possible out towards the plains.

So why are temperatures dropping? A cold front will be moving into the area late this evening and throughout the day on Friday.

What does this mean? Temperatures will remain mostly in the 80s with a few low to mid-90s and upper 70s in the mix as we head into the weekend. Due to the cold front, chances for thunderstorms will be possible every day this weekend and into late next week. Saturday and Sunday will be our best chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. Monday will trend back up or close to the 90s with thunderstorms and showers in the forecast, Tuesday is slightly cooler with temperatures continuing to trend downwards with seasonable highs likely.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.