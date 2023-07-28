New Underwood School District receives $500k grant from National Grid Renewables

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - National Grid Renewables has been building a solar farm just south of New Underwood for about a year now and as a part of that, they will be sharing their success with New Underwood School District.

On Tuesday National Grid Renewables announced they will be donating $512,000 to the district over the next 20 years. This will come in the form of $25,000 dollars a year distributed through the Wild Springs Education Fund.

The solar project itself is estimated to generate over $12 million in tax revenue over the next 20 years.

Blake Nixon, the president of National Grid Renewables says this is their way of giving back to the community they will be doing business in.

“We would invest in things that are important to the community and in many communities that’s the schools and so out here as in a lot of our other projects we are very pleased to be able to have a nice sized grant going to the schools,” said Nixon.

New Underwood School District will be receiving that grant money starting next school year and the Wild Springs Solar Project is set to finish construction this Fall.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Cloud Indian school announces name change
Pennington County man charged with second degree rape
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
Infinite culinary possibilities, incorporating Japanese flavors in beef creations.
Black Hills chef embraces infinite possibilities: Japanese flavors could enhance the beef experience

Latest News

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity holds a wall-raising ceremony as a milestone, to...
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestones on their new home builds
RCAS sign for Rapid City Education Center
Rapid City Area Schools are experiencing a hiring emergency for the 2023-24 school year
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in...
Jackley says State Senator must returns thousands in COVID funds
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Habitat Wall Raising