New medicinal cannabis store opens in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Genesis farms, a local cannabis grower, opened its second medicinal cannabis shop in Rapid City Thursday.

Medicinal cannabis has been legal in South Dakota since 2021, and since then about 11,000 people have registered to receive medicinal cannabis in the state, according to Emmett Reistroffer operations manager for Genesis Farms. He sees this number continuing to grow.

“I believe there’s far more people out there interested in medical cannabis and still need to get their medical card and a lot of folks need help with that process, “ Reistroffer said. “The very first step is talking to your practitioner and getting your doctor or nurse practitioner on board, if they believe it can help you, you then get a letter of recommendation, and you’ll get certified by the state in just about two weeks.”

All their products are grown and made in Rapid City. The shop sells several products including gummies, vape cartridges and cannabis oil. Cindy, a patient says she is happy this store is open because it has products for everyone.

“Some of them have different effects, some are more for sleepiness some are more for staying awake,” Cindy said. I kind of like the evening stuff though for sleepiness, Indica. I also like the gummies because the gummies seem to have a different effect and I don’t like to cough.”

There are currently five Genesis shops around South Dakota and their goal right now is focused on helping patients rather than expanding into other states.

