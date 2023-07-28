Isolated thunderstorms today; better chance of strong storms on Saturday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Like yesterday, any storm that forms may produce strong, gusty winds.

Moist, unstable air and changing wind directions with height will contribute to a volatile atmosphere Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely around the Hills by afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

There will be a lingering chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday, then dry weather returns Monday.

More active weather arrives later next week as a strong trough moves into the northwestern United States.

