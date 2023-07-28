Hot temperatures can be dangerous for animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During summer months you can expect hot conditions, however with an increase in temperatures

“And that’s very dangerous for an animal”

Last year, there was a total of 57 animal heat-related deaths, and a total of 488 rescues.

So far this year, there has been an increase of 69 deaths and 239 rescues, according to PETA.org.

If you do need to let your animal outside in the heat, there are a few tips you can follow.

It is advised to check on your animal often and make sure it has access to enough cold water and shade.

“Just keep the trips outside short during the hot time of the day, do exercising first thing in the morning or in the evening in the cooler hours. If you generally leave your dog out during the daytime maybe it would be best to leave it inside in a cooler area during these really hot days,” said Tami Bremer, manager, Mountain View Animal Hospital.

Without proper shade, ventilation, or water, heat stroke can happen to an animal in as little as 30 minutes.

If they are experiencing a heat-related illness and if not treated it could become deadly.

“It can start causing a lot of issues with the animal, they can become very lethargic, they won’t be able to move, they won’t want to eat, they won’t want to drink., it can actually cause brain damage as well,” said KP Davidson, animal control officer.

If you do notice signs of overheating, it is advised to take them to the vet and start proper care.

“Start cooling them off by applying cool water all over their body, see if you can get some air ventilation going across, but not cold water, just cool. And placing cool ice packs or something in the armpits, behind the neck, in those areas,” said Bremer.

When monitoring your animal outside, it is also advised to never leave them unattended in your car.

According to the Humane Society, when the temperature is 85 degrees, the inside of car with the windows open can reach up to 102 degrees within 10 minutes.

