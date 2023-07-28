Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestones on their new home builds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a pillar of the community when it comes to giving those in need affordable housing.

The organization held a wall-raising ceremony as a milestone, to celebrate the Habitat Family’s journey toward home ownership.

The process of having the home built is not an easy one, the build takes hours of work, not only from the Partner Family, but the whole community.

“So, it’s a good opportunity to bring the community together and kind of celebrate the symbolism of the structure coming up and the progress made in construction. The partner families’ progress made in the program and foster that sense of community,” says Amanda Mowrey, the homeowner administrator for the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

As rent prices in South Dakota soar, it’s becoming more and more vital to have access to affordable housing. These homes will become the first houses some of these families have owned.

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity holds a wall-raising ceremony as a milestone, to celebrate the Habitat Family's journey toward home ownership.

“Obviously we have a housing crisis, an affordability crisis, and our ability to work with families who are lower to moderate income and actually get them into a house with an affordable mortgage it’s just really a blessing for those folks that qualify and have been able to demonstrate the financial responsibility to get into an affordable mortgage,” Mowrey concludes.

The raising of the walls is a tangible result of hard work and signifies hope for a stable home and healthier future for the families.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.