4-Hers showcase life skills at Butte/Lawrence County Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A four-leaf clover is the symbol for 4-H. The four clovers represent the head, heart, hands, and health.

Michelle May, Butte/Lawrence County 4-H Youth Program Advisor says she will meet people in the community who often attribute 4-H to their life skills, like responsibility. The Butte/Lawrence County Fair that kicks off on Monday represents these life skills. Over 975 projects and 575 animals will fill the fairgrounds in Nisland.

4-Hers spend most of the summer and year preparing for fair week. Planning out their projects or caring for their animals. The 42nd annual Butte/Lawrence County Fair features livestock shows, fishing tournaments, soap carving, chicken roping and chicken bingo, pig wrestling, bum lamb dress-up contest, catch-a-sheep, dunk tank, NFR Ranch Rodeo, and more. Follow this link for more information on the county fair.

Check out the interview with Michelle May from Good Morning KOTA Territory for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.