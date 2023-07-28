4-Hers showcase life skills at Butte/Lawrence County Fair

Michelle May, 4-H county youth program advisor on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A four-leaf clover is the symbol for 4-H. The four clovers represent the head, heart, hands, and health.

Michelle May, Butte/Lawrence County 4-H Youth Program Advisor says she will meet people in the community who often attribute 4-H to their life skills, like responsibility. The Butte/Lawrence County Fair that kicks off on Monday represents these life skills. Over 975 projects and 575 animals will fill the fairgrounds in Nisland.

4-Hers spend most of the summer and year preparing for fair week. Planning out their projects or caring for their animals. The 42nd annual Butte/Lawrence County Fair features livestock shows, fishing tournaments, soap carving, chicken roping and chicken bingo, pig wrestling, bum lamb dress-up contest, catch-a-sheep, dunk tank, NFR Ranch Rodeo, and more. Follow this link for more information on the county fair.

Check out the interview with Michelle May from Good Morning KOTA Territory for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Cloud Indian school announces name change
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
7-26 figure skating
Rapid City figure skater is South Dakota’s first Quadruple Gold Medalist
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at C&B...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question

Latest News

Genesis Farms opens new store in Rapid City
New medicinal cannabis store opens in Rapid City
Keith & Kate milk a goat
Rapid City Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Hosing the undercarriage
Rapid City Fire Department trains to fight fires involving electric vehicles