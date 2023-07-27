Pine Ridge welcomes new Oglala Sioux Tribe weather station

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Mesonet” is a combination of the words “mesoscale” and “network”. In meteorology, “mesoscale” refers to weather events that last from several minutes to several hours. And a “network” is an interconnected system. By partnering up with South Dakota State University, and The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Water Resources Department will now have its first mesonet called The Oglala Mesonet which will provide real-time meteorological and climatological data to the people of Pine Ridge. One of the major benefits of the mesonet will be the providing information for drought conditions in the long run.

Laura Edwards, the South Dakota State Climatologist stated “Having the mesonet here, being able to measure rainfall, temperature, soil temperature, and winds, all of that counts towards water coming into the system. this is really filling in a gap with some unique observations that we haven’t had historically.”

In addition, it will add backup information if declarations need to be issued for things like droughts and blizzards.

“I needed the data and the research because they do drought declarations, but they need the declarations with the data. And these weather stations are a key component because what we were relying on was other information from other agencies. But with these weather stations, it’s right here, it’s our data, and we can use that, not only for emergencies but for everyday living.” Reno Red Cloud the Oglala Sioux Tribe Water Resources Department Director stated.

One of the unique features of the Oglala Mesonet website run by South Dakota State University is that the information will be in both English and Lakota allowing ease of access to those interested in day-to-day use as the sites in Pine Ridge are set to expand to seven sites over the next four years.

Red Cloud added, “To upgrade our quality of life with our school children and elderly. My key word is adaptation, adapt to the 21st century. We have our traditional knowledge and experiences, like with the winter counts in the past, but now we are going to integrate it with technology.”

The integration of the mesonet sites at Standing Rock have already proved their worth in aiding in prediction modeling. Doug Crow Ghost a board member of The Great Pains Tribal Water Alliance stated that the three mesonet sites at Standing Rock have already aided in planting crops adding. “It’s important for cash crops, for instance, Standing Rock alone has 370-thousand acres that can be irrigated we need to know what the availability of water is and what the land is like. A lot of these stations get a trend in those areas. So what kind of when do you need to plant them or when can you not plant in areas around the reservation.”

South Dakota Mesonet Pine Ridge Site at the bottom next to English is Lakȟótiyapi which will change the text to Lakota. This feature is available on all mesonet sites at the bottom of the webpage.

