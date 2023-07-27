Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee takes a look at the progress Rapid City has made

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee met today for the annual ADA Picnic. Committee members met on Main Street Square to educate the public on the city’s progress in making the city accessible for people with disabilities.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) becoming law in 1990.

The ADA is a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, communications, and all public and private places open to the general public.

The chairman of the committee, Patrick Czerny said the city has come a long way since 1990, especially with telecommunications.

“This state was one of the first states to incorporate a telecommunications program to help individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing,” Czerny said. “Shortly thereafter, they also provided technologies to help people with speech impairments. Several years later, technologies were made available through telecommunications to help people with physical impairments who couldn’t physically reach a phone.”

