Another hot day today; not as hot Friday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be another hot day, but maybe not quite as hot as yesterday. Isolated thunderstorms could pop up late this afternoon and evening, mainly in eastern Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Gusty winds will be possible with any storm that forms.

Cooler temperatures can be expected Friday and Saturday with widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs will be near normal in Rapid City, in the 80s.

Hot 90 degree heat returns Sunday and Monday.

